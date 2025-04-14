COLLINSVILLE — Taylor Dawson, a standout wrestler at Collinsville High School, has been named Athlete of the Month following her remarkable victory at the Illinois State Girls Wrestling Tournament. Competing in the 140-pound weight class, Dawson made history by becoming the first female wrestler from Collinsville to win a state championship.

Dawson's journey to the top was marked by an impressive performance in the state finals, where she pinned her way through the competition.

Her head wrestling coach, Jordan May, highlighted her dedication and skill, and said, “Her impressive performance in the state finals showcases her dedication, skill and determination. Taylor will go down in history for being Collinsville’s first-ever wrestling state champion.”

In addition to her championship title, Dawson has set every female record for Collinsville High School girls wrestling, further solidifying her legacy in the sport.

As she prepares to continue her wrestling career at Lindenwood University, her achievements have inspired many within the community. Coach May expressed anticipation for her future, saying, “We can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

