GODFREY - Taylor and Lily will be hosting their 14th annual Christmas in July on July 29, 2022.

"They are looking for raffle ticket items," their grandmother Margaret Freer said. "Everyone has been so generous in the past. The raffle is the main money-maker for the event and 100 percent of what is raised stays here in our community and is tax-deductible.

"I believe we have a business donating $2,500 cash prize and we need several items to make the raffle appealing. Condo rentals, timeshares, vacation packages, green seats, etc. are all well received and coveted items.

"If anyone can help please call 618-466-6151 and ask for Margaret or Carrie. We are hoping for another successful event. I cannot express enough how many people this helps."

