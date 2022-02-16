ALTON - The Alton Salvation Army red kettle bell-ringing campaign is officially complete and the goal has been exceeded. The final report is $113,207.17 was raised and that exceeds the goal of $106,000.

Taylor and Lily Freer were the co-chairs of this year's event. Taylor and Lily said it was because of the public's support the organization was able to meet the goal.

Taylor said: “We are very thankful for our community and their generosity.”

Lily was also extremely excited and said: "The fact this campaign helps so many people."

Both girls also added: "To the multitude that rang bells, promoted and gave “YOU ROCK” Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Captain Sean Grey said, “I am beyond grateful for this wonderful community. Thank you so much for making it possible for us to continue to provide help to our neighbors who are struggling. Thank you for loving beyond and helping us give a hand up to Hope!

"We served more than 340 families with Thanksgiving and Christmas food vouchers, helped over 370 children, and gave out over 2,300 gifts!

"This would not have been possible without our wonderful Campaign Chairs Lilly and Taylor Freer, our incredible volunteers, donors, kettle locations, and counter kettle sites this season."

