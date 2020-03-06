BELLEVILLE - Ray’Sean Taylor scored a game-high 23 points, while Keydrian Jones had 18 as Collinsville beat Belleville West 63-44 and won the Belleville East Regional.

“Our game plan tonight was giving the ball to Jones and we did and he finished for us,” Taylor also came up big for us tonight.” Darin Lee said.

Collinsville jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. Collinsville pushed the lead to 30-12 at halftime. In the third quarter, Collinsville had a 45-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. Collinsville put it away in the fourth quarter to advance.

Tommie Williams led the Maroons with 14 points, Javieon Wallace added 12 points.

The Kahoks improve to 30-3 and move on to the Pekin Sectional. Collinsville will square off with O'Fallon on Tuesday night at a location to be named later.

Collinsville and O'Fallon will play for the third time this year. Collinsville won the first meeting and O'fallon won the second.

