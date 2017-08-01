SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today that the state will waive penalties and interest for taxpayers in an additional eight counties who cannot file or pay on time as a result of the July 2017 floods. The waiver applies to affected taxpayers for payments or returns due between July 11, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017.

“Our communities dealing with the unprecedented flooding in northern Illinois should focus on their loved ones and neighbors, not tax deadlines,” Rauner said. “Once these impacted families and businesses have had the time to recover, they can gather the necessary paperwork and file their returns and pay taxes.”

The eight declared disaster counties include Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island, Stephenson and Whiteside. Previously declared disaster counties include Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry.

Taxpayers who opt to mail their deferred returns and payments should write "Flood-July 2017" on the outside of the envelope in red ink and on the top of each page of the tax filing so the account can be updated and handled appropriately. Filers using MyTax Illinois or electronic filing methods are instructed to refer to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website at Tax.Illinois.Gov. For questions, the Illinois Department of Revenue has set up a mailbox dedicated to those impacted by the floods at REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov.

