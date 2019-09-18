EDWARDSVILLE - The hot topic on the Edwardsville City Council Meeting slate Tuesday was a cannabis tax. Art Risavy filled in for Mayor Hal Patton at the meeting.

The second reading of an ordinance adopting a municipal cannabis retailers’ occupation tax was quickly agreed to by the council.

“The Illinois municipal cannabis retailers occupation tax law authorizes municipal cannabis retailers occupation tax at a rate not to exceed three percent on the retail sale of cannabis. Retail sales of cannabis may begin January 1, 2020,” said Risavy.

The approval of this ordinance will add an additional three percent tax on cannabis purchases, on top of normal taxes, within Edwardsville. This would reach the maximum tax by state law.

“Now that it was approved, I want to be apart of this approval and also apart of these restrictions, but I would like it to be known that I was opposed,” said Risavy before the tax vote, referring to his initial opposition to the sale of cannabis in Edwardsville.

The council approved the application of two grants for the Edwardsville Nickel Plate Station project. The grants approved were the Veteran’s Memorial Assistance Grant from the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Madison County and an Edwardsville Community Foundation General Fund Grant.

Before the close of the meeting, Alderman Risavy spoke of the many successful events held in Edwardsville over the last few weeks.

“I know there were many items going on last weekend and I think it would be good of us to thank all the volunteers we had. I know the three major events were the Mesothelioma Luau which was at City Park. And also the second cancer fundraiser which was the Paint the Town Gold race, which I participated in. And we also had the 100-year birthday of the American Legion going on in town. There were hundreds of volunteers and many events going on downtown. All of us really appreciate and are very thankful for the people who help make these events happen,” said Risavy.

Edwardsville City Council Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

