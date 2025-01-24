EAST ALTON – A new addition to the Wilson family arrived at 6:49 p.m. on August 24, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital. Tauren Matthew Wilson, weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long, is the son of Daniel and Darcy Wilson, who reside in East Alton.

The Wilsons, who have been married, welcomed their second child into the family. The couple's first child, Danny, is four years old.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tauren's maternal grandparents, Mike and Myla Dixon, are from East Alton, while his paternal grandparents, Bill and Sandi Grebe, live in Granite City. Tauren also has great-grandparents, Bill and Margie, who reside in East Alton.

The family is celebrating this joyful occasion as they expand their household with the arrival of their new son.

More like this: