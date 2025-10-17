ROXANA — Roxana posted a straight-set victory over East Alton Wood River on Thursday night, Oct. 16, 2025, winning 25-12 and 25-17 in a non-conference volleyball match at Roxana High School.

Roxana’s balanced offensive attack was led by Tatum Shaw and Leah Newton, who each recorded five kills. Josie Brannon contributed four kills, while Hope Stewart-Sperry added three. Kylee Slayden and Daisy Daugherty also chipped in with two and one kills, respectively.

Daisy Daugherty paced the team in assists with 19, facilitating Roxana’s offense throughout the match.

Defensively, Kylee Slayden led the team with 16 digs, followed by Daugherty with seven and Ava Cherry with six. Lilli Ray, Tatum Shaw, Haley Eads, and Leah Newton also contributed defensively. Shaw and Newton each recorded one block, and Hayley Schlemer added an ace. In total points, Shaw led with eight, followed by Ray with six, and Daugherty, Schlemer, and Slayden each scored four.

For East Alton Wood River, Mikayla Miller led with seven kills, three assists, and six digs. Josslyn Snivley added five kills and two receptions. Somona Acheson anchored the back row with 32 receptions, committing only one error, along with 11 digs. The Oilers recorded two aces during the match, credited to Lucia Rabe and Paulina Acheson.

Roxana plays next Metro East Lutheran at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at MELHS. East Alton-Wood River next faces Greenville at home on Monday night, Oct. 20, 2025.

