ALTON - Tanner Rinker captured victory in the Tri-Hull Race on the final day of the Alton Midwest Nationals Powerboat race, held Sunday, July 20, 2025, on the challenging Alton course. Rinker completed 20 laps with an average lap time of 39.495 seconds.

“I was going in the first turn and Grant got me, and he is a great driver. I was just trying to catch him,” Rinker said. “It was a little wild early in the race, but I looked up to my dad, and he calmed me down, and I caught up and got the win.”

Rinker described the Alton course as difficult due to the strong current.

“The Alton course is rough down current. Turn is nasty and sometimes feels like a bottomless pit. The strong current changes the course constantly. It was a hard one to race but a lot of fun,” he added.

The race tested drivers’ skills with its ever-changing conditions, making Rinker’s win a notable achievement in the competitive powerboat event.

