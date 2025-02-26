Listen to the story

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- SIUE track and field closed out the final day of the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship on Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair grounds.

The event was highlighted by Tanner Emerson's first place finish in the men's 3000m with a time of 8:21.36, good for first in program all-time performances.

THROWS

Gabby Yaccino placed eighth in the women's weight throw at 15.14m.

Maryiah Menicucci placed third in the women's shot put at 13.07m, and the women's weight throw placing 10th at 14.38m.

Joel Degracia competed in the men's weight throw placing sixth at 15.39m.

SPRINTS AND HURDLES

Jazmin West ran the women's 60m placing eighth at 7.85. She also ran the women's 200m placing 23rd at 25.82.

Taylor Lehman placed third in the men's 60m hurdles at 8.20.

Kaylee Allen placed 15th in the women's 200m at 25.24.

Vashanti Reynolds placed fourth at 8.71 in the women's 60m hurdles. She now ranks fourth in the programs all-time performances.

Mia Jackson also ran the women's 60m hurdles placing seventh at 8.79. This ranks her in fifth all-time in programs performances.

For the men's 400m Konrad Sacha placed sixth at 49.20.

JUMPS

Zaria Searcy had a stellar performance placing third in the women's high jump at 1.75m (5-8). This jump pushed her from fourth all-time to second all-time in program performances.

Also competing in the women's high jump was Aseanti Boone (11th/1.60m) and Harper Smith (12th/1.55m).

For the men's high jump, Drew Tucker placed sixth at 1.97m, and Caden Belcher placed 13th at 1.87m.

Payton Carter claimed 10 in the women's pole vault at 3.35m (10-11).

For the women's long jump Teagan Sullivan claimed third at 5.73m (18-9). Also competing was Folasade Oladipupo (16th/5.10m), Jordyn Elem-Simelton (17th/5.00m).

Sheena Cumberbatch competed in the women's 200m coming in 19th at 4.66m. she also competed in the women's long jump placing sixth at 11.58m.

DISTANCE & MID-DISTANCE

For the women's mile Mia Lofman placed 14th at 5:22.53, and Emilee Franklin in 17th at 5:31.37.

Erica Woodard led the women's 3000m for SIUE placing seventh at 10:11.47.

Kinze Shea ran the women's 5000m coming in ninth at 17:53.83. This is also good for third in the program top-five all-time indoor performances.

Sofia Harrison and Riley Doyle also ran the women's 5000m. Harrison came in 22nd at 18:37.26 and Doyle placed 25th at 19:32.33.

For the men's Mile Andrew Perry place 18th at 4:29.10 and D'Andrew Watson placed 19th at 4:29.47.

Jackson Edwards also ran the men's 3000m placing 20th at 8:53.12.

RELAYS

The men's 4x400m team placed third at 3:17.40. This team was made up of Taylor Lehman, Casey Borkowski, Simon McClaine and Konrad Sacha.

The men's distance medley relay team placed sixth at 10:17.59. This team had Andrew Perry, Jonah Grawer, D'Andre Watson and Tanner Emerson.

The women's 4x400m relay consisted of Kaylee Allen, Makayla White, Megan Derrick and Jaiden Parker. Their team placed sixth at 3:58.29.

The women's distance medley relay team consisted of Mia Loafman, Megan Derrick, Ella Goodman and Erica Woodard. They placed sixth at 12:29.10.



