Tanker Truck Becomes Stuck on Concrete Median in Alton
July 21, 2019 8:23 PM July 22, 2019 7:04 AM
ALTON - A tanker truck became stuck on a concrete median at Landmarks Boulevard in Alton close to the Clark Bridge entrance just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Traffic was slowed by the accident. Alton Police Department is on the scene to help with traffic control. No injuries were reported.