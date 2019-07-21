Tanker Truck Becomes Stuck on Concrete Median in Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A tanker truck became stuck on a concrete median at Landmarks Boulevard in Alton close to the Clark Bridge entrance just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Article continues after sponsor message Traffic was slowed by the accident. Alton Police Department is on the scene to help with traffic control. No injuries were reported. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending