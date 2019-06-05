ALTON - Tami Wong, daughter of Fung Wong and Rong Chen and a graduate of Alton High School was selected as “Student of the Year” for the 2018-19 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

Wong was selected from among “Students of the Month” from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past school year.

Her selection earns her a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of her choice. She was honored at the June 3 meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club held at the Bluff City Grille in Alton.

Wong becomes the twenty-second individual selected as a Student of the Year. She was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for the month of January and is the top student and valedictorian in her graduating class.

She has received numerous awards including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, Platinum Alpha Award, and selection as an outstanding member of the girls' softball squad. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a participant in the Saturday Scholars program, a member of the Student Council, and a student in the minority excellence program at

Alton High.

Wong has been a member of a number of Student organizations including the Biology, Physics, and Spanish Clubs as well as the Red Bird Nest. She has been an outstanding athlete playing a key role in the girls' softball program and was recognized by the Post Dispatch as a Scholar Athlete in softball.

She has contributed much of her time and talents to many community service projects sponsored by the school organizations of which she is a

member. Wong plans to enroll at Washington University in St. Louis majoring in bio-chemistry in a Pre-Dental program path. and ultimately hopes to be a dentist.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Wong, other Alton High students honored during the

year included Gavin Depew, Ashlyn Green, Molly Gross, Rachel Holmes, Samuel Keller, George Lindsey, David Mathus, Claire Pohlman, Morgan Rauscher, William Schuenke and Samantha Stendeback.

Marquette Catholic students honored during the year were Payton Bradley,

Kaitlyn Coles, Christopher Hartrich, Nicholas Hemann, and Greg Root.

Katherine Vaughn was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Dr. Mike Bellem, Principal at Alton High; Mike Slaughter , Principal at

Marquette Catholic, and David Schneider of MVCA were presented with plaques

listing the names of the students honored from their schools during the past year.

Ashlyn Green, the September Student of the Month from Alton High, was

honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and President of the Alton High Interact Club. The award is given to a member of the

club who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in

the club’s activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Tillman plans to

enroll at Truman State University in the fall.

As a part of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club’s investment in area youth,

one Lewis & Clark student, Rein Spahr, was awarded a two year William E. Meyers Arts and Science Scholarship at the college enrolling in the Architectural Technology program.

The William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarship is designed to help train

people in technical programs to meet employment needs in the area

Jim White President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, praised the

students noting that “They represent our best hope for the future, We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.” He noted that since the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program 22 years ago, the club has awarded more than $84 in scholarships to the Students of the Year.

More like this: