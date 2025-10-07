EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Tamarion Marshall is a well-rounded student with big goals after high school.

For his hard work, Tamarion Marshall is a Fischer Lumber Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior, Marshall has played on the basketball team since his freshman year. He recently tore his ACL and has been doing everything he can to heal up and feel better. His dedication is admirable.

He was also inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. Marshall is no stranger to helping others. He won the Service Above Self Award and was also recognized at the Gallatin Award Ceremony. As a student, he has maintained his status on the high honor roll throughout his four years of high school.

Though Marshall stays busy with his academics, athletics, and volunteerism, he enjoys spending time with his loved ones and watching sports whenever he can. He has an ambitious plan for after graduation, and he is already taking steps to achieve his dreams.

“I plan to become a special education teacher,” Marshall shared. “I am in a special education class where I get to observe from my teachers, Mrs. Lynn and Mrs. Webber. They’ve taught me so much and made me want to do special education more. It’s the best. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity!”

Congratulations to Tamarion for this recognition from Fischer Lumber and East Alton-Wood River High School!

