COLLINSVILLE — Talesha Gilmore showcased her scoring prowess on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, 2024, leading the Collinsville Lady Kahoks to a dominant 88-4 victory over Cahokia in their season opener. The Kahoks girls scored the first 65 points of the contest.

The Lady Kahoks, playing on their home court, held Cahokia scoreless in the first half and again in the fourth quarter. Gilmore finished the game with 35 points, a total she achieved before the starters were substituted midway through the third quarter. Diamond Walker contributed with 12 points for Collinsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to her scoring, Gilmore recorded nine rebounds, bringing her closer to tying the all-time Lady Kahoks record for career rebounds, currently held by Raven Berry with 880 boards from 2005-2009.

The game featured a running clock during the entire second half due to the significant lead.

The 88 points scored by Collinsville is the highest in a single game since their 89-51 victory over Alton in December 2016. With this win, the Lady Kahoks improve to 1-0 for the season, while Cahokia begins the year at 0-1.

Collinsville hosts Granite City on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2024, and then entertains Wesclin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

More like this: