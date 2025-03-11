Talon Albrecht Scores 23 Points But Peoria Christian Tops Greenfield-Northwestern 66-49 In Super-Sectional Matchup
JACKSONVILLE - Greenfield-Northwestern star senior guard Talon Albrecht capped off his outstanding high school basketball career with a 23-point performance on Monday night, March 10, 2025, but it was Peoria Christian that emerged victorious in the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional game, winning 66-49.
The contest began with Greenfield-Northwestern taking a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintaining a slight edge at halftime, leading 30-28. However, Peoria Christian surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-12 to take a 53-42 lead. The Chargers continued their momentum in the final period, adding 13 points while limiting Greenfield-Northwestern to just 7, securing the win.
Trae Brickner led Peoria Christian with 24 points, supported by Malachi Persinger with 21 points and Gavin Walder contributing 12. For Greenfield-Northwestern, Garrett Costello was the second-highest scorer with 11 points, while Wyatt Stuart added 8, Griffin Rothe scored 5, and Kayden Roberts chipped in 2.
With this defeat, Greenfield-Northwestern concludes its season with an overall record of 24-11. Peoria Christian improves to 28-9 and will advance to the state finals, where they are scheduled to face Lanark Eastland at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the University of Illinois in Champaign State Farm Center. In the earlier game at 9:30 a.m., Effingham St. Anthony will take on Chicago Hope Academy.
