JACKSONVILLE - Greenfield-Northwestern star senior guard Talon Albrecht capped off his outstanding high school basketball career with a 23-point performance on Monday night, March 10, 2025, but it was Peoria Christian that emerged victorious in the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional game, winning 66-49.

The contest began with Greenfield-Northwestern taking a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintaining a slight edge at halftime, leading 30-28. However, Peoria Christian surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-12 to take a 53-42 lead. The Chargers continued their momentum in the final period, adding 13 points while limiting Greenfield-Northwestern to just 7, securing the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trae Brickner led Peoria Christian with 24 points, supported by Malachi Persinger with 21 points and Gavin Walder contributing 12. For Greenfield-Northwestern, Garrett Costello was the second-highest scorer with 11 points, while Wyatt Stuart added 8, Griffin Rothe scored 5, and Kayden Roberts chipped in 2.

With this defeat, Greenfield-Northwestern concludes its season with an overall record of 24-11. Peoria Christian improves to 28-9 and will advance to the state finals, where they are scheduled to face Lanark Eastland at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the University of Illinois in Champaign State Farm Center. In the earlier game at 9:30 a.m., Effingham St. Anthony will take on Chicago Hope Academy.

More like this: