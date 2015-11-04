ALTON - Alton Exchange Mall at 2990 Homer Adams Parkway is undergoing an ownership change.

Debbie Tallman is officially going to be the new owner of the popular shopper destination from owner Terry Pfaff.

Tallman has worked at Alton Exchange Mall and had displays for more than a decade.

“It is a dream come true purchasing Alton Exchange,” Tallman said. “It’s a great store with great people. The employees, customers, vendors and dealers are like family. Many of the customers come back once a week and we have some who come in every year from out of state when they are visiting family. It is like a family destination and it is just awesome to be part of that family.”

Tallman said Alton Exchange Mall is an “extremely successful” business. She hopes to keep most of the ways of conducting business in place. She will move the business more forward in the digital and social media world, she said.

“I think people are getting a lot of ideas from Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram and you have to be on those platforms,” she said. “We also hope to improve our website to reach customers.”

Tallman said Alton Exchange is in a tremendous location next to Alton Refrigeration and Atlantis Pools, two staples in the Alton community.

Terry Pfaff said she loved her store, the dealers, customers and employees during the last 23 years.

“In short, thank you, everyone, for making my business not even feel like work,” Terry said on the Alton Exchange Facebook page. “I, for one, am excited to see what Debbie has up her sleeve to improve the store. And I turn this over with peace in my heart. I will never forget you, my dear customers and dealers.”

Tallman is a vendor at Alton Exchange, selling glassware and primitives.

“It has been a good venue for me,” she said.

Alton Exchange features more than 50 vendors and 100 booths in 16,000 square feet of space. The business is open seven days a week.

For more on Alton Exchange, contact 618-463-1273.

