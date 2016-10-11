EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is softball player Talisa Morton. A junior from Fenton, Missouri, Morton is pursuing a degree in psychology and holds a grade point average of 3.800.

Morton helped the Cougars to a 6-0 record on the softball field during the fall season. SIUE will begin its spring schedule in February.