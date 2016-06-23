EDWARDSVILLE - Lawrence Taliana, of Taliana, Buckley and Asa in Edwardsville, has been appointed as the Chair of the Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy section council of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) for the 2016/17 year by ISBA President Vince Cornelius. He was also appointed as a member of the Construction Law Section Council.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 33,000 member association, with offices in Springfield and Chicago, provides professional services to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public.

Section councils provide continuing education and legislative services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. The mission of the Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy section council is to promote professional excellence in the areas of commercial law, banking law, and bankruptcy law and practice. The section council provides a forum for the interchange of information, experience and available materials relative to commercial, banking and bankruptcy law. As Chair of the section council, Taliana will implement those goals by helping to monitor new legislation and promoting continuing education.

The Construction Law section council plans to enhance the ability and knowledge of general practitioners and those concentrating in construction and construction related areas of law. Taliana was also appointed as a member of that council.

Lawrence Taliana received his undergraduate and legal degrees from the University of Illinois. He is a past president of the Illinois Creditor’s Bar Association, the Bankruptcy Attorneys of Southern Illinois (BASIL) and the Madison County Bar Association. He concentrates his practice in the areas of collection, bankruptcy claims for creditors, and real estate litigation. Taliana’s law firm has been on Main Street in Edwardsville since 1988.

More like this: