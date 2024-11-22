COLLINSVILLE 56, GRANITE CITY 32: In Ron Twitchell's debut as head coach at Granite City, Collinsville's girls' basketball squad grabbed the win 56-32 in the Kahoks' home opener at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Talesha Gilmore had another big game for Collinsville, scoring 30 points, while Diamond Walker had nine points, Carsyn Moad hit for six points, Karley Call had five points, and both Ashley Janini and Karly VanDyke had three points each.

The Warriors were led by 17 points from Jailynn Rae Woods, while Megan Sykes and Avery Wallace had four points each, Tyhlee Simms scored three points, and both Taliyah Sykes and Makayla Tanksley had two points apiece.

The Kahoks are now 2-0, while Granite goes to 1-1.

In other regular season games on Thursday, Carlinville won at Athens 53-44, and O'Fallon opened its season with a 60-23 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic.

