EDWARDSVILLE - Talesha Gilmore, who has become one of the greatest players in the history of the Collinsville High School girls' basketball program, made history on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, 2025, scoring 10 points in a 55-26 loss to Edwardsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym, becoming only the third player to surpass 1,500 career points.

The historic moment came with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Gilmore hit a shot in the lane to eclipse the milestone. After Tuesday's game against Edwardsville, she led the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. She also has 122 assists, 42 steals, and 43 blocked shots as well this season.

Gilmore moved past Michelle Bartsch to become number two on Collinsville's all-time scoring list with 22 points, as the Kahoks bounced back from a Tuesday loss to Edwardsville with a close win over McGivney at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Gilmore now has 1,526 career points, 138 points behind all-time leader Autumn Dow, who has 1,663 points. Gilmore also blocked six shots, and needs seven more to break Bartsch's all-time record of 217.

Bartsch scored 1,515 points in 2004-2008. Talesha needs 160 points to secure the top Kahoks spot held by Autumn Dow, who scored 1,663 points from 1996-1999. She has a guaranteed five games remaining, so she could move into the top spot with some excellent play.

Gilmore also picked up 2 more blocks in last night's game for a total of 205 for her career. That is second best in Lady Kahok Basketball history and is now just 13 blocks away from taking over the top spot held by Michelle Bartsch who recorded 217 blocks in her career.

Collinsville has four regular season games left, plus the upcoming playoffs.

In her postgame interview, Gilmore was very happy and proud about her milestone.

"I feel pretty good about it," Gilmore said. "I am proud of myself for where I am right now."

Gilmore agreed that achieving the new mark was a great feeling for both herself and the Kahoks.

"It feels amazing," Gilmore said. "because it hasn't been done in a while."

The Collinsville senior also praised her teammates for their part in achieving the different records. Gilmore is a player who always puts the Kahoks' team first.

Going over the 1,500-point barrier was one of her main goals going into the start of the season, and also to reach the top of the scoring list was also a main goal for herself.

"Yes, this was my goal," Gilmore said. "Every other thing just came easily and naturally, but I was praying and hoping to top at least 1,500 points."

Now that her goal has been achieved, everything is all gravy from here on out for Gilmore. For the rest of the season, Gilmore has some goals for both herself and Collinsville that are simple for both parties.

"The rest of the season, play it out," Gilmore said. "Just to keep on pushing, and win as many games as we can. Then, in the first round of the regionals, let's hope we can win the first round, and get to the second round."

