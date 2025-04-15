TROY - Make plans to spend the First Fridays in Downtown Troy this summer. Enjoy live entertainment, local food, market vendors, and shopping while exploring Market and Main Streets. The first event will be held May 2, 2025, with three more held the first Friday of June, August and September.

The musical lineup for this summer at First Fridays in Downtown Troy is sensational.

Standout area musician Mike Sonderegger of Mike Sonderegger Music will kick off the season with his always entertaining acoustic performance on May 2.

On June 6, 2025, Dawn Mushill, President/CEO Of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jaob/Marine/Marine Chamber of Commerce said: "We go country with one of the best country bands in the area, Shotgun Creek.

"We take a break for July 4th, then Lanny & Julie (a local staple) will join us on August 1st. Finishing the season, we have The Dude Abides Duo in September, which is guaranteed to rock the night. All concerts run 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

"People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, and there will be a “chair” check station, (like coat check) next to the Main Street Barbershop to hold chairs and any purchases securely."

“We are excited for this opportunity to feature all of the wonderful people and businesses in our downtown community” said Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “Check out the Friday fish fry at the VFW, the full menu at Time Out Sports Bar and several great places to purchase beverages!"

There will also be food trucks and some seating in the Jarvis Township parking lot close to the stage area.

"After you get your food and drinks bring it over to gather on Main Street and watch the band,” said Mushill.

"The businesses on Market Street will be hosting specials all day on the first Fridays, so make sure to get downtown and take advantage of supporting local. After the event, the fun continues at the local bars and lounges! A map of participating businesses will be provided both online and at the event.

"There is an opportunity to sponsor these unique events- all four events for $500 or sponsor one specific event for $250. “Comfort and Hygiene station” sponsorship is available at the $100 level (yes, porta potties). Sponsors will have their logo on the event banner, logo on promotional cup, social media shout outs and the opportunity to set up a table at the event if desired."

First Fridays in Troy are funded through the City of Troy tourism funding. Organizations involved in putting together this event include the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, Jarvis Township and Ramert Insurance Group.

For more event information and how to become an event sponsor, please go to our Facebook page, First Fridays at Market & Main, or the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.facebook.com/tmscoc

For further information, call the Chamber office at (618) 667-8769. If you are a vendor who would be interested in participating in the events, contact Anne Matthews at (618) 304-8335.

