CARLINVILLE - DaNautica Williams, a sophomore justice administration major from East St. Louis, is the recipient of Blackburn College’s 2025 Martin Luther King (MLK) Student Leadership Award. Presented annually, this award honors students who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and service to the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the College. Williams was announced as the recipient during Blackburn’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation on Monday, January 27.

Blackburn’s MLK Student Leadership Award was first presented in 2014 to celebrate the exceptional community-based work Blackburn students undertake. To be eligible for the award, a student must meet one or more criteria, including exhibiting leadership that has significantly impacted the Blackburn community, extraordinary commitment and dedication to service, volunteerism, or perseverance to overcome challenges.

Nominations praised Williams for her exceptional engagement and dedication to fostering an inclusive community where everyone feels valued. Her inspiring leadership motivates others to get involved, and her curiosity and eagerness to learn are evident in her desire to explore new ideas and ask questions. Williams’ ability to build strong connections with both students and staff has further strengthened the Blackburn community, encouraging others to follow her example. Despite her involvement in campus life, she consistently maintains a balance and stays focused on her academic performance while clearly understanding her future aspirations and the steps needed to achieve them.

In addition to her leadership on campus, Williams’ creativity was also recognized during the convocation. Before the MLK Student Leadership Award, Blackburn College President Larry K. Lee announced Blackburn’s IDEAs Challenge winners for Fall 2024. Funded by a Blackburn alumnus who is grateful for the positive impact the College had on his values regarding diversity and inclusion, the IDEAs Challenge offers Blackburn students the chance to submit creative works that spur reflection and discussion around issues of inclusion, diversity, equality, and anti-racism. Williams received second place for a compelling poem capturing the struggles that young black and African American men experience from a young age.

As the 2025 MLK Student Leadership winner, Williams received a certificate of recognition and prize money. Her photo will be displayed on the MLK Legacy Wall in the Demuzio Campus Center. The entire Blackburn College community congratulates DaNautica Williams on this significant achievement.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

