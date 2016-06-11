EDWARDSVILLE - This weekend is the annual Edwardsville Tennis Open, which kicks of a succession of tournaments and other events at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Courts.

The talent involved in the United States Tennis Association (USTA) event is once again spectacular, with players coming from all over the country. The University of Illinois has a strong contingency involved again this year.

Brad Dancer, head Illinois men's tennis coach, said a number of teams look forward to coming to Edwardsville for the annual tourney.

“Edwardsville has an amazing tennis community and the support they show the tournament is always exciting,” he said. “It is a first-class facility and a great community.”

Edwardsville High School head coach Dave Lipe is the tournament coordinator.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The men’s open field this year has kids who play from the University of Illinois, UCLA, the University of Nebraska-Omaha and several other Division I players,” Lipe said. “There are several open players from St. Louis. Many of the Division I players are seeking intently the wildcard admission into our Futures Tournament from winning this tourney.”

Edwardsville High School tennis star Callaghan Adams, bound to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville next year on a scholarship, will headline the mixed doubles entries with her partner Carson Haskins, of St. Louis, also a No. 1 seed in singles. Adams is scheduled to play Saturday evening and would play again Sunday if she wins. Adams is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. in mixed doubles on Saturday.

“Callaghan has excelled for four years at Edwardsville High School,” Lipe said. “She is a four-time sectional champion obviously is an excellent doubles player. She has an excellent mixed doubles partner in Carson Haskins.”

Erik Weiler, a present Edwardsville tennis star, will participate in doubles in the event. Weiler plays at 5 p.m. Saturday in men's doubles.

The Edwardsville Futures event is slated for July 25 through July 31 at EHS Tennis Courts. Kirk Schlueter, a 2010 EHS grad, is participating in singles. He moved on in play on Friday to Saturday. Schlueter was a tennis player at Truman State University.

Racquel Allen is in the top women’s singles draw. She is the tennis coach at McKendree University.

McConnell and Associates, Good Sports and Joe’s Market Basket are some of the sponsors of the tourney.

More like this: