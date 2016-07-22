GRAFTON - Visitors to Grafton Harbor can step foot into one of the many towboats seen every day traversing the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. 

The flagship vessel from Luhr Brothers, Inc, will be docked at Grafton Harbor Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event organizer Jan DeSherlia said the event should be fun for the entire family. For the price of $2, members of the public will be able to take a tour of the towboat, while speaking to towboat workers and even the captain. 

"We'll have some shaded areas and cold drinks around the harbor to keep from the heat," DeSherlia said. "We were a bit concerned about the weather and the heat" 

Also occurring this weekend with the Towboat Festival will be a shrimp boil and "Shrimp Fest" held at the Harbor as well as the Grafton Oyster Bar. DeSherlia said the heat has driven most of the event indoors,and she expects a successful and delicious result. 

"Shrimp Fest starts at 11 a.m. as well, and goes until the kitchen closes." 

