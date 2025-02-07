Our Daily Show Interview! Sheila Lockwood- MADD: Take a Minute, Make A Plan.

RIVERBEND - As the Riverbend gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, one concerned mother is reminding people to plan a ride home and avoid impaired driving.

Sheila Lockwood, a national ambassador with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), explained that the “Take a Minute. Make a Plan” campaign encourages community members to take 60 seconds to plan how they will safely travel after drinking. She emphasized the importance of this campaign during holidays and occasions where alcohol is prevalent, such as the Super Bowl.

“Whatever you do this Sunday as you’re celebrating and watching the game, make sure that you get a safe ride home,” she said.

Lockwood shared that her son, Austin, was killed by a drunk driver in 2018. She got involved with MADD and has dedicated her time to preventing drunk driving and creating consequences for those who drive under the influence.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Since that time, obviously my life was turned upside down,” she said. “I realized how important this is and how there’s not enough information out, how the laws aren’t quite fitting for the crime of drunk driving. It is a preventable crime. It is 100% preventable. We all need to do our part in order to end this preventable crime.”

As part of Lockwood’s involvement with MADD, she helped change statutory documentation in the State of Illinois to refer to drunk driving crashes as a “crash,” rather than an “accident.”

She also worked in Wisconsin to implement a minimum five-year prison sentence for deaths that occur when the defendant is driving under the influence. Additionally, Wisconsin residents who receive five or six DUIs now receive a minimum prison sentence of 18 months.

But Lockwood is especially excited about the HALT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. This law requires all new vehicles to have anti-drunk driving technology in them to prevent this crime. The technology uses sensors integrated into a car that determine if the person behind the wheel is illegally impaired. Lockwood noted that this measure is preventative, not reactive.

“Now we’re not looking at punishment after the fact,” she explained. “We’re looking at preventing, and that is most key in this terrible war we’ve got against drunk driving.”

As the country prepares for the Super Bowl and more drinking occasions like St. Patrick’s Day, Lockwood encourages people to visit the official Mothers Against Drunk Driving website at MADD.org to learn more about initiatives like the “Take a Minute. Make a Plan” campaign. She added that MADD’s advocacy work is year-round, and they’re always available to work with victims, families of victims and more who need their help.

“We know that when people are preparing for special events like the Super Bowl, it’s a big day,” she said. “But part of the planning should be, how are you getting there and how are you going to get a safe ride home? And if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, make sure that your guests do not leave impaired. Make sure that you’ve got designated drivers, you provide them a place to stay if you’ve got that luxury, or that they just have a safe ride home. Be a good host and make sure nobody ever leaves your party and doesn’t make it home safely.”

More like this: