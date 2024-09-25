ALTON - Hop in the car and take a road trip to southwest Illinois this fall and discover stunning fall color drives, scenic and historic guided tours, adventures in u-pick orchards and spectacularly spooky haunted sites.

When it comes to Fall, the Great Rivers & Routes region has more than its share of fun, adventure and relaxing getaways on tap.

“Fall is really a great time to visit southwest Illinois and the Great Rivers & Routes region,” says Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are the perfect week day escape and weekend getaway destination. There are so many things to do here – from outdoor adventures to haunted tours, scenic color drives and one-of-a-kind guided tours.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau offers two unique guided tours this fall. The Freedom to Equality Tours, are held monthly in October and November. These two-hour guided adventures bring Black history to life through storytelling, re-enactments and song. Sites visited on the tours include the historic Rocky Fork Church, the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument, the Miles Davis Statue and more.

“These tours really bring to life the Black History of our region from the Underground Railroad and the legendary abolitionists who fought against slavery to stories of local Civil Rights leaders who left their mark on the region and the nation,” Mr. Jobe noted.

Tickets are still available for the Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 tours. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at RiversandRoutes.com.

Unbelievable fall color tours await on the Fall Foliage and History Tours offered by the Tourism Bureau. These four-hour leisurely guided tours showcase the brilliant fall colors decorating the limestone bluffs along the Great River Road as it parallels the Mississippi River. Stops on the tour include the historic Village of Elsah, Principia College and Pere Marquette State Park.

The Fall Foliage and History Tours are held every Thursday and Friday beginning Oct. 10 and running through Nov. 15. Tickets are $27.50 per person and can be purchased on RiversandRoutes.com.

Be sure to take a Fall Colors Cruise aboard the Hakuna Matata excursion boat, sailing out of Grafton Harbor in downtown Grafton. Weekly fall color cruises and themed specialty cruises are available.

Explore the tastes of southwest Illinois during the Craft Beverage Festival Saturday, Nov. 2 at Old Bakery Beer Co., in Alton. Producers of the region’s award-winning wines, craft beer and distilled spirits will showcase their beverages. Tickets are $25 per person and $10 per person for Designated Drivers. Tickets include admission to the event and samples of pours from participating producers and food served up by local participating restaurants. There are a limited number of tickets available for this event which includes food pairings in addition to samples of local beverages. Tickets are available at: RiversandRoutes.com.

There’s nothing like heading to local farms and orchards and taking your pick of crisp, juicy apples or the perfect pumpkin. From Carlinville to Edwardsville, Hardin to St. Jacob, dozens of orchards, farms and road side stands are open and full of amazing fall fruits, award-winning apple cider, autumn plants and flowers and vegetables. A full list of orchards and farms open for the Fall U Pick season is available here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/outdoors-and-recreation/orchards-and-gardens/

Get lost in St. Jacob at the area’s largest corn maze. DeMange Farms in St. Jacob is home to a 15 acre maze full of wild turns and dead ends. Don’t worry – there are special hints inside to help everyone reach the end. DeMange Farms also has a one acre mini-maze for the kids. In addition to the corn maze, be sure to visit the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, the Corn Pit and hay fort for even more fun.

The Great Godfrey Maze is one again open through Oct. 27. Find your way through the maze cut into the shape of Peanuts character Snoopy asleep on top of his dog house. There is also a haunted version of the maze open for nighttime adventures.

Downtown Alton comes alive with tales of spirits and ghosts, fantastic hauntings and histories every Autumn. The historic riverfront city is considered “One of The Most Haunted Small Towns in America” after all.

Join the guides at Alton Hauntings for walking tours of downtown Alton. The walks are based on the book Haunted Alton by Troy Taylor and offer entertaining and spinetingling trips into the unknown. Or hop on board a trolley and enjoy a haunted adventure offered by Alton Odyssey Tours.

Be sure to book your Haunted Craft Beer Walk through Alton Odyssey Tours. Sip a five-ounce glass of beer at five different haunted downtown Alton stops on Saturdays in October. Each stop includes a different flavor of beer from local craft brewery, Old Bakery Beer.

A visit to the historically haunted McPike Mansion is a must for any haunted aficionado. With reports of more than 11 spirits living within the imposing, and vacant, home, be sure to see for yourself during the weekend events which include a dark room session to talk to the on-site spirits. For more information about haunted activities go to: RiversandRoutes.com.

The newly released Fall/Winter GO Guide, produced by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, highlights fall and winter adventures available throughout southwest Illinois along Route 66 and the Great River Road. The new Fall/Winter GO Guide can be downloaded here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/plan/visitor-guide/

While colors general peak in late October, updates on the changing colors are available at RiversandRoutes.com.

For more fall road trip ideas, please visit: RiversandRoutes.com