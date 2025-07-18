WOOD RIVER — Authorities arrested John Davis early Friday morning, July 18, 2025, after a standoff at an apartment near the Wood River Police Station, following a tip that he was wanted in connection with a homicide in Cahokia Heights.

The Wood River Police Department responded to reports that Davis was inside an apartment in the 500 block of Madison Avenue, directly across from the police station.

An alert had been issued indicating that Davis could be armed and dangerous.

Police contacted the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) tactical team for assistance, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office was consulted during the operation. Davis eventually surrendered without incident.

“We took the necessary precautions and established a perimeter to make sure everyone was safe. It started about 12:30 a.m. and ended by 5:30 a.m.,” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

Davis and another man, Jovon Hamburgh, are wanted in connection with the June homicide of Quan Vaughn, which occurred in the 300 block of Greystone Drive in Cahokia Heights.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.

