ALTON - Tabitha Craig-Robinson, owner of the new Tab's Cafe in Alton, loves to watch people consume her home-cooked food. During her opening day Saturday at the new location at 400 State St. in Alton, she was busy as could be in her kitchen and had a smile on her face until she closed for the day.

Tabitha said she was "thankful and felt blessed" for the overwhelming turnout on opening day and hopes for that to continue as she moves ahead.

"People were lined outside before we even opened," she said. "I was back in the kitchen preparing food most of the day. I could hear people saying they enjoyed the food, I heard their laughter and their happiness. I can't tell you how good that made me feel. It was a great opening day. I am so excited."

Tabitha said she could not thank her husband, Dan, enough for his help, along with her children and others who assisted on opening day. Dan completed much of the remodeling of what has become Tab's Cafe, sure to be a new fixture in Downtown Alton.

"I have a wonderful, great team," she said. "My kids are really helping me out."

Asked what was their favorite dish of the day, Tabitha named three - Chicken and waffles, the kabobs, and Philly Steak and Cheese.

"It is a great start," she said and she thanked everyone for their gracious welcome to Alton on Saturday.

Jeremy Ramirez Garcia is a Riverbender.com news intern from Principia College.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

