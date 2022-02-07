Tabatha & Steven's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Tabatha Powell and Steven Easley from Jerseyville
Date Met/Started Dating: April 20, 2016
Briefly Describe First Date: We met at work, but our first official date was at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Any quality time together is a bonus, *going out to eat or even snuggled up with a movie* but, spending time with our beautiful family we have created has to be our favorite! Including them in family activities, while spending time together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never stop learning something new about your partner! Grow together, and learn together. Show your kids a love story so they expect nothing less as they get older!
