Our Love Story:

The Couple: Tabatha Powell and Steven Easley from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: April 20, 2016

Briefly Describe First Date: We met at work, but our first official date was at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Any quality time together is a bonus, *going out to eat or even snuggled up with a movie* but, spending time with our beautiful family we have created has to be our favorite! Including them in family activities, while spending time together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never stop learning something new about your partner! Grow together, and learn together. Show your kids a love story so they expect nothing less as they get older!

