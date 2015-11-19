GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College lit up the Hatheway Cultural Center and Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 17, to take on the colors of the French flag in light of recent terrorist attacks in Paris.

“­As a college community, Lewis and Clark wanted to show our solidarity with the people of France as our oldest ally in democracy,” L&C President Dale Chapman said.

"I think as the developments in France unfolded, there has been a long standing, first defenders of Democracy connection with that country. I was thinking the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel is one of the earliest symbols of people putting down roots here for intellectual expression and freedom of thought. I thought what better to project it as a symbol for democracy and freedom of speech with the lighting of the French flag."

Chapman said the symbol is easy to see on Godfrey Road and the Hatheway Cultural Center is another place for hundreds of thousands of people to gather and he thought the lighting there also lent itself to be being viewed from all over the Godfrey campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

"In terms of the college’s mission, we have established Manny Jackson Center for Humanities and the whole purpose of that is to look at it what it means to be an American in the 21st century," Chapman said. "We will try to find common ground and have a fair forum to discuss ideas and learn more about each other's culture and background with the new center."

Chapman said, for him, he has personal roots from Lituania and many of his family cover over from France to Ellis Island in New York.

"I have cousins from three generations back that migrated in the same pattern as others in World War II," he said. "Finding these pathways for inclusiveness and hope is a worldwide struggle. We want to be part of a solution for that."

More like this: