Sylvia Ann Magdalene Pence
March 16, 2020 10:51 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Sylvia Ann Magdalene Pence
Parents: Andrew and Mindee Pence of Roxana
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 7 pounds, 9 ounces
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: 01-13-2020
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 7:59 a.m.
Hospital: Anderson Hospital
Grandparents: Robert and Brenda Pence of South Roxana, Daniel and Molly Whitsell of Lebanon, OH
Great Grandparents: Eunice Whitsell of Alton
Siblings: Maddi (17), Syler (9)