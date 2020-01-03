MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital announced its 2020 “Baby New Year!” born into the new decade as Sylvi.

Sylvi, daughter of Angel and Erik was born at 3:17 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Sylvi weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. She is 18.5 inches long.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her parents got to ring in their new year with a new chapter in life, the birth of their daughter. And Sylvi gets to start her life in the new 2020 decade.

Anderson Hospital, located in Maryville, has the yearly tradition of sharing the first baby born into the new year. Though this year was especially exciting to see who would first be born into the new decade.

More like this:

Glen Carbon Police Welcomes Four New Officers
Mar 25, 2025
This Day in History: April 2, 2025: A Day of Milestones - From Global Treaties to Cultural Icons
3 days ago
This Day in History: On This Day: March 31st - A Day of Triumph and Transformation in History
5 days ago
Twin Polar Bears Make Public Debut At Saint Louis Zoo
Mar 25, 2025
Wedge Innovation Center Receives New Clock and Globe with Hidden Message
Feb 14, 2025

 