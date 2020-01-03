MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital announced its 2020 “Baby New Year!” born into the new decade as Sylvi.

Sylvi, daughter of Angel and Erik was born at 3:17 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Sylvi weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. She is 18.5 inches long.

Her parents got to ring in their new year with a new chapter in life, the birth of their daughter. And Sylvi gets to start her life in the new 2020 decade.

Anderson Hospital, located in Maryville, has the yearly tradition of sharing the first baby born into the new year. Though this year was especially exciting to see who would first be born into the new decade.

