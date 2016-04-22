EDWARDSVILLE - In preparation for final exams at all of the area's schools, Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville is offering an incredible deal for their finals preparation sessions. 

With flexible scheduling and expert instructors, make sure your child is ready for their impending exams. 

Finish the school year strong with 12 hours of finals preparation for only $399*. 

Sylvan Learning Center in Edwardsville is located at 2110 Troy Road. Schedule your free consultation today at 618-650-0500.

http://www.edwardsvillesylvan.com

