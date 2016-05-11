The end of the school year can feel like roaring down the final incline of a roller coaster. Extra credit! Activities! Exams! And then summer hits, and for several months, our kids’ minds chug-chug-chug along.

This summer, turn those chugs into sparks. It only takes two to four hours a week to keep your child’s skills fresh. While most kids lose up to 2-1/2 months of learning over the summer, your child will be strengthening skills in math, reading, writing or even study habits.

There’s no better way to get ready for the next academic ride in the fall!

Call 618-656-0500 today to chat about our options. CLICK HERE FOR SUMMER CAMP OPTIONS. Make a big impact this summer.

