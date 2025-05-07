O’FALLON, Ill. — Prairie Cardiovascular is pleased to welcome Sydney Pollmann, FNP, to its team of advanced practice providers. Pollmann is seeing patients at Prairie Cardiovascular at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon.

Pollmann is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology with a clinical focus on arrhythmias and electrophysiology. She provides comprehensive care for patients with heart rhythm disorders and other cardiovascular conditions, emphasizing education, prevention and long-term heart health. Pollmann is passionate about building strong relationships with her patients and helping them improve their quality of life through personalized care and collaborative treatment planning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pollmann earned a Master of Science in nursing with a family nurse practitioner emphasis from Chamberlain University in Addison, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in St. Louis, Missouri. Her clinical background includes experience in emergency medicine, critical care and telemetry. Inspired by her grandfather’s experience with cardiac care, Pollmann brings both personal passion and professional expertise to her work in cardiology.

A native of Carlyle, Pollmann is dedicated to serving her local community. Outside work, she enjoys traveling with her husband and children, hiking, road trips, cooking and reading.

To learn more about the doctors of Prairie Cardiovascular, call 888-4PRAIRIE or visit hshs.org/heart.

More like this: