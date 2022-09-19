EDWARDSVILLE - Following her performance this past weekend at the Green Bay Invitational, SIUE volleyball sophomore Sydney Hummert (Quincy, Illinois) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Hummert earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team following double doubles in each of SIUE's three matches over the weekend.

Hummert tallied 13 kills on a .345 hitting percentage with 10 digs in the loss to Drake, before recording a season-high 18 kills on a .351 attack percentage with 10 digs in the five-set comeback victory over North Dakota.

Article continues after sponsor message

She followed her double-doubles on Friday with her third of the weekend, recording 12 kills and 13 digs in the loss to Green Bay on Saturday.

This is Hummert's third conference-level award of her career and the Cougars' first individual award of the 2022 season.

SIUE is 5-6 on their 2022 campaign and will begin OVC play this weekend at Eastern Illinois. The Cougars will play Friday at 6:00 p.m. before closing out the weekend on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

More like this: