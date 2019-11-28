SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT O'FALLON HIGH SCHOOL

EDWARDSVILLE 56. HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 29: Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 12 points, while Que Love added nine points as the Tigers won in the Southern Illinois Shootout over Hazelwood Central at the Panther Dome.

After a three from Syndey Dukes that put the Hawks ahead 6-5 midway in the first quarter, Edwardsville held Central without a basket for 11 minutes, going on a 25-2 run, then went on a 12-0 run later to put the game away.

Jakayla Kirk led the Hawks with 12 points, while Nariyah Simmons had nine points, and Dukes had seven.

The Tigers are now 4-0, while Central falls to 2-2.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

