EDWARDSVILLE 71, QUINCY 39: Sydney Harris was the leading scorer with 16 points, while Elle Evans and Ariana Bennett had 14 points each as Edwardsville won over Quincy in their final game of the Southern Illinois Shootout at Belleville East on Saturday.

Kylie Burg chipped in with 11 points and Que Love added 10 as the Tigers took a 39-18 lead at halftime, and went on runs of 8-0 and 11-2 to take a 65-29 lead after three, never looking back after that.

Kate Chevalier led the Blue Devils with 12 points.

Edwardsville is now 5-0 on the season.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.