EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty today in the December 2013 death of Jarrett D. Mosby, 21, in Madison, Illinois.

Deneshion M. Swope (d.o.b. 5/22/89), who was charged on Dec. 30, 2013, by State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, pleaded guilty this morning to one count of First Degree Murder. Police in Madison were called to 2nd and Bissell at 12:44 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2013, where they found Mosby’s body inside his car. Mosby, a resident of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and assisted with the investigation into Mosby’s murder.

Detectives determined that Swope and the victim, who were acquaintances, agreed to meet in Madison during the early morning hours of Dec. 23rd. The defendant was picked up by Mosby in his car and the two men eventually got into an argument. The argument escalated near 10th and State Street and turned deadly with Swope firing his gun at Mosby. Police allege that Swope then moved the car from where he shot Mosby to where it was eventually found by police later that day. Mosby was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is believed to have been drug-related with Swope seeking to purchase marijuana from the victim.

First Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Mudge will be seeking a sentence of 40 years in prison; penalty range for Murder is 20-60 years in prison with the defendant required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. State's Attorney Gibbons thanked First Assistant Mudge, the Major Case Squad, and the Madison Police Department for their work in securing Swope’s conviction.

Swope will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending his sentencing by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder who accepted Swope’s plea. Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of a Pre-Sentencing Investigation by the Madison County Probation Department.

