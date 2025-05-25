GODFREY – Ballroom dance classes are in full swing at Lewis and Clark Community College. The community is invited to step onto the dance floor and explore timeless styles in a fun, structured and welcoming environment.

During these five-week courses, students will learn the fundamentals of social and American-style ballroom dance. Under the guidance of professional dance instructor William Trent, “You will gain confidence on the dance floor in no time.”

Participants must register with a dance partner, and the cost is $55 per person.

“Put on your dancing shoes and join the fun,” Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore said. “Ballroom isn’t just for the pros; it’s for the whole community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Shoes with leather or vinyl soles are recommended. Classes take place in Hatheway 107 on the Godfrey Campus.

Class Schedule

Rumba for Beginners (CEPE-152-60) Tuesdays, June 10 - July 8, 6-7 p.m.



Cha-Cha for Beginners (CEPE-153-60) Tuesdays, July 29 - August 26, 6-7 p.m.



Foxtrot for Beginners (CEPE-150-60) Tuesdays, September 16 - October 14, 6-7 p.m.



For more information about classes, please call Moore at (618) 468-5701 or visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/non-credit-education/community-education-classes.html.

Register for community education courses by calling the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: