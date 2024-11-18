WESTMONT — O'Fallon High School junior Alyssa Albertyn showcased her swimming prowess over the weekend at the IHSA girls state swimming meet, securing third place in both the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events at the FHC Natatorium.

Albertyn clocked in at 1:48.79 in the 200-yard freestyle and 49.90 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle in the finals. Her strong performances contributed to the O'Fallon Panthers finishing in a three-way tie for 18th place, alongside Rockford Christian and Schaumburg, with each team scoring 32 points.

In the preliminary rounds held on Friday, Albertyn qualified for the finals with a time of 1:49.18 in the 200-yard freestyle, placing third. Other competitors from O'Fallon and nearby schools, including Giada Santanello of Belleville Althoff Catholic and Samantha Stooke of O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, did not advance to the finals, finishing with times of 1:56.09 and 1:57.12, respectively.

Albertyn also qualified for the finals in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.01 seconds.

The state meet highlighted the competitive spirit and talent of high school swimmers across Illinois, with Albertyn’s achievements standing out in a challenging field.

