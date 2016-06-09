EDWARDSVILLE - Swimmers can still sign up for Tiger Swim Camps at the Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center.

“We are already near the end of the first session, but others are still welcome to sign up for the second session,” Edwardsville High School boys and girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “The main thing is they need to know this is for competitive swimmers and is not swim lessons. Those who wish to sign up can even do it on the first first day of Camp 2, which begins on June 20.”

The camps run Monday, Wednesday and Friday, June 20, 22 and 24.

These camps are designed for athletes between 6 and 14 years old who have some previous competitive swimming experience. Camp 1 will focus on freestyle technique (sprints and distance), starts, and freestyle turns. Camp 2 will focus on butterfly, backstroke, and breaststroke technique, stroke turns, and IM transitions. For safety purposes, all participants will have to demonstrate that they can swim 50 yards without stopping of any stroke. This will be done on the first day of each camp. If a participant can not complete the 50-yard swim proficiently, they will receive a full refund but will not be able to participate in the camp.

Camps are instructed by Christian Rhoten and Samantha Shaw, EHS head and assistant swim and dive coaches. Participants should bring each day a one-piece swim suit, a towel, a pair of goggles, optional water bottle and swim cap. Instructors will use a variety of teaching methods and tools in order to teach sound fundamentals and also correct improper techniques observed.

WHERE:

Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, across from Edwardsville High School

ENTRY:

Session 1 (6-9 year olds): Session 2 (10-14 year olds):11:00-12:30 p.m. 1:00-2:30 p.m.

COST:

$75.00 per week (no limit on number of weeks camper may attend)· Make check payable to: EHS Swim and Dive. Additional entry forms may be found at: www.ehsgirlsswimming.com and www.ehsboysswimming.com Mail to: Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, Attention: Christian Rhoten, 6168 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, IL, 62025, or drop off at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center with Ms. Wagner at the front desk.

