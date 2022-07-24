EDWARDSVILLE - Karis Chen enjoyed a very good Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet July 17 at Edwardsville High School's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, winning the 100-yard breaststroke, while also placing second and third in two other races in helping the Marlins win both the girls and overall championships in the meet.

Chen also felt she did well in her races, swimming a pair of best times in her races and helping the team do well.

"It was a good meet," she said.

Chen felt she had a good summer season, moving up an age group to compete in the 15-18 division and was able to hold her own against new competition.

"I think it's been a pretty good season," Chen said. "I just aged up, it's the 15-18 age group, so new people, but it's been pretty good."

Chen also swims for Edwardsville High during the high school season, and she feels the summer season will help her prepare for the much more competitive high school season.

"Definitely," Chen said. "I have been going to practice and stuff, so when high school season comes around, I'll be in shape and ready to swim."

Chen also feels that the Marlins club had a very good season as well, with new coaches and new energy is a very positive step for the club.

"I think it's been a really good summer for our club," Chen said. "New coaches and energy and all the meets are really good."

The summer season is much more fun and relaxed, compared to the high school season and Chen wholeheartedly agrees with that concept.

"Yeah, I definitely like the summer season a lot," Chen said, "because it's more relaxed and you can have fun, but while swimming still."

As far as goals this coming season for the Tigers, Chen has some simple and attainable goals in mind, such as qualifying for the state meet in suburban Chicago.

"The meets are super fun," she said of the summer. "I had a good time."

