EDWARDSVILLE - The first SwimJitsu at the Edwardsville Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Pool was a significant success, with an abundance of participants from not only the region, but throughout the state over to Missouri.

SwimJitsu is designed to introduce new swimmers and their parents to USA Swimming. It is described as Punt/Pass/Kick for swimming using fun and challenging ninja-theme inflatables. Each competitor races against the clock to complete the aquatic obstacle course using speed, endurance and swimming skills to shoot for the rank of Grand Master Swimja.

The event at Chuck Fruit offers unlimited runs on the course, a swim cap, VIP Swimja Bag, a wristband for the day and Swimja Bag Tag. Age divisions for the competition are boys and girls 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.

Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Director Bob Rettle described the entire SwimJitsu affair as “a blast.”

“We had tremendous participation from the Edwardsville community,” he said. “The volunteerism for the event was off the chart. The participation was from all over. We had athletes participating from Indiana, Chicagoland, Bloomington, IL, and Missouri.”

Edwardsville High School head girls and boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said 390 were registered to participate at the close of the pre-registration deadline.

“We had even more than we expected we could get,” he said. “The interest spread as it was closer. Young and old kids, adults all participated. It was a way to get our community and the St. Louis community involved in USA Swimming at our facility and check the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center out. We were excited to have it.”

Rhoten said USA Swimming is doing the SwimJitsu’s across the country and he felt honored they decided to come to Edwardsville.

