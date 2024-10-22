EDWARDSVILLE — The Swim For Hope event held at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, showcased the talents of high school swimmers from various schools, with Edwardsville High School’s Tigers Girls team leading the competition.

In the team rankings through Event 15, Edwardsville High School secured first place with a total of 365 points, followed by Lockport Township High School with 309 points and Joliet Township High School with 260 points. Other participating schools included O’Fallon Township High School, Springfield High School, Sacred Heart-Griffin, and Glenwood High School.

Nicki Kuchyt from Lockport Township High School took the top spot in the girls’ 1-meter diving event, finishing with a score of 414.75. McLaren Seaton from Edwardsville High School followed in second place with a score of 342.30.

In the girls’ 50-yard freestyle preliminaries, Alyssa Albertyn of O’Fallon Township High School recorded the fastest qualifying time at 24.27 seconds, with Scout Jackson from Edwardsville High School close behind at 24.74 seconds.

The finals of the 50-yard butterfly saw Haley Johnson of Lockport Township High School achieve a winning time of 27.06 seconds, while Laine Curry from Edwardsville High School finished second with a time of 27.80 seconds.

In the girls’ 100-yard freestyle, Albertyn again demonstrated her speed, winning with a time of 53.12 seconds. Georgia Samet from Edwardsville High School finished in second place at 56.24 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 100-yard freestyle relay featured a close contest, with Joliet Township High School’s team clinching victory at 47.24 seconds, narrowly ahead of Edwardsville High School’s team, which finished at 47.34 seconds.

Karis Chen from Edwardsville High School excelled in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing first in 1:08.43. She also claimed victory in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 31.46 seconds.

Scout Jackson of Edwardsville High School dominated the backstroke events, winning both the 50-yard and 100-yard backstroke with times of 26.57 seconds and 58.42 seconds, respectively.

Team Scores

Women Women - Team Rankings - 1. Edwardsville H.S. Tigers Girls 365 2. Lockport Township High School 309 3. Joliet Township High School 260 4. Ofallon Township High School 208 5. Springfield High School 112 6. Sacred Heart-Griffin 73 7. Glenwood High School 12

More like this: