BATCHTOWN — Emergency responders swiftly mobilized to a structure fire in Batchtown, at 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, after a bystander reported the incident to West Central 911 Dispatch.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of West Batchtown Road, prompting a rapid response from multiple local agencies.

Volunteer firefighters from the Richwoods Volunteer Fire Department and Point Fire Protection District, alongside EMS personnel from Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on the scene shortly after the call, with the first firefighters reaching the location by 1:57 p.m. on Wednesday. The Village of Hardin Fire Department also provided mutual aid.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upon arrival, EMS personnel learned that a 59-year-old female occupant was still inside the burning residence. Firefighters from Richwoods made entry into the home, successfully locating and recovering the victim while simultaneously extinguishing the fire.

Immediate life-saving measures were performed by Calhoun EMS personnel, who then transported the victim to the Batchtown helipad.

From there, she was flown by Survival Flight to a trauma hospital in the St. Louis area. The victim suffered injuries but is expected to recover.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office has initiated an investigation to determine the origin of the fire, with results pending at this time.

Authorities expressed gratitude for the quick actions of the bystander who reported the fire, as well as the emergency personnel who provided critical care and ensured the victim's safe transport.

More like this: