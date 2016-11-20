EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer fans can welcome home the Cougars tonight at Supporting Services (off Supporting Services Drive - near SIUE police station) on the campus of SIUE.

The team is expected to arrive at approximately 10:10 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE men's soccer team advanced to the NCAA Division I Tournament Sweet 16 Sunday on penalty kicks over No. 15 seed Butler.

SIUE improved to 10-4-7 overall and will meet No. 2 Wake Forest next Sunday in a 4 p.m. CT game at Spry Stadium.

More like this: