EDWARDSVILLE - The Southwestern Boys Conference will play the entire weekend slate of boys basketball games beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Vadalabene Center on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The evening is being billed as, "SWC @ The E". Pre-sale Tickets are now on sale at Alton High School for this event. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets will be $5 on day of event. Tickets are good for the entire evening and are general admission. The schedule of games for the are:

3:30pm - Granite City vs. Alton

5:00pm - Collinsville vs. O'Fallon

6:30pm - Edwardsville vs. Belleville West

8:00pm - East St. Louis vs. Belleville East

Pre-sale Tickets are available at the following times at Alton High School Athletic Office:

Thursday, November 17th - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. (Students available during lunch hours)

Friday, November 18th - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. (Students available during lunch hours)

Monday, November 21st - Noon until 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 8:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, November 23rd, 24th and 25th at Boys Redbird Tip-off Classic Tournament

Monday, November 28th - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. (Students available during lunch hours)

All tickets are $5 on day of event at door. Students can save $2 by purchasing early and adults can avoid lines at ticket windows. If you have any questions, please contact the AHS Athletic Office at (618) 474-6974.

