BELLEVILLE – The Southwestern Conference is regarded by many observers as one of the top high school leagues in Illinois, regardless of sport.

The league's eight teams will be coming together Saturday for a four-game showcase that will also open the league's boys basketball season. Billed as SWC @ The E, the games will get under way at 3:30 p.m. at SIU-Edwardsville's Sam Vadalabene Center.

“It'll be a great opportunity to showcase all of our teams,” said SWC commissioner Bill Schmidt, the former Belleville West basketball coach and athletic director. “I was talking with a longtime official here, Gary Gustafson, who mentioned to me about something similar that took place up north. I approached the athletic directors in the conference with the idea, and John Moad (Granite City's AD) jumped in and did the work to help put this together.

“The Southwestern Conference, to me, is the best league south of the Chicago area. It will be a great way to kick off our season and for fans to come see some really good teams in a first-class facility.”

The event features Granite City against Alton to kick off the event at 3:30 p.m., followed by Collinsville vs. O'Fallon at 5 p.m., Edwardsville vs. Belleville West at 6:30 p.m. and caps off with East St. Louis against Belleville East at 8 p.m. The Flyers-Lancers game will feature the Flyers' Jeremiah Tilmon and the Lancers' Javon Pickett, both of whom have signed with Illinois for next season.

Tickets at the door are $5 and are currently available for $5 for adults and are being sold this week at the participating schools for $3 for students.

The league's schools have made a two-year commitment to the event, each school giving up a home conference game over the two years. “We had to juggle the schedule a bit to put this together,” Schmidt said. “Each school agreed to give up a home conference game over the next two years to make this happen.”

“It's going to be neat to see all the (SWC) schools in one place,” Moad said. “People are going to get to see four quality games for one price, and see some of the best athletes in the area in one place.”

The event came about through the collaborative efforts of Moad and SIUE athletic director Brad Hewitt. “SIUE's been really good to work with in putting this together,” Moad said.

“It's going to be a busy day and a good day,” said Edwardsville AD Brad Bevis. “To be able to see four games for $5 is the best deal in town. There's going to be some good matchups and a great way to showcase our kids.”

“It'll be a great opportunity to showcase our teams,” said Alton AD Jeff Alderman. “Everyone involved has worked hard to put this together. It's going to be a great day of basketball.”

League cheerleaders, dance squads and pep bands will also be performing throughout the day. “The kids are really going to enjoy the atmosphere,” Schmidt said.

