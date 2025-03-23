SWANSEA - TWM, Inc., one of the top engineering and geospatial firms in the greater St. Louis area, is proud to announce that Derek Twente, PLS, EI, has been awarded the Albert H. “Pat” Patterson Surveyor of the Year Award by IPLSA. This recognition highlights Derek’s dedication, expertise, and contributions to the surveying profession.

As COO and Director of Geospatial Services, Derek has over 20 years of experience in surveying and has played a vital role in shaping successful projects at TWM. Through his leadership, he has built one of the largest and most innovative surveying teams in the Midwest.



Derek has been an active member in IPLSA for 17 years serving in numerous roles, including as Secretary and President of the Southwest Chapter. He has also been part of the Membership Committee and a delegate on the state board before moving to the Executive Committee where he worked through the ranks as Secretary, Treasurer, President Elect, and President. Additionally, he sits on the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Land Surveyors Licensing Board.

“What a fitting honor for one of the most respected, admired, and reputable surveyors in Illinois. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said Josh Saunders, PLS, TWM St. Louis Branch Manager.

Derek is also very active in student outreach ranging from career fairs to college open houses. As an instructor at Southwestern Illinois College, he often mentors and inspires students to develop a passion for surveying. He also serves behind the scenes on Southwestern Illinois College’s Advisory Board and the Surveying and Geomatics Advisory Board for Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

“Derek truly embodies diligence and dedication in all aspects of his work. We are beyond proud of him for receiving the IPLSA Surveyor of the Year Award. This recognition highlights his commitment and exceptional effort not only to TWM, but to the surveying profession as a whole,” said Josh Hoffmann, Illinois Geospatial Services Leader at TWM.

Beyond his service, Derek is deeply passionate about the surveying industry and is dedicated to driving its future forward. Consistently championing innovation, he has presented on LiDAR and other technologies at the IPLSA conference multiple times and has been invited to speak at industry events across the country. His expertise has led to speaking engagements at Trimble Dimensions, TopoDOT Users Conferences, International Geo Week, and as a keynote speaker at Hexagon in Las Vegas, among others.

Aaron Hutson, TWM Director of Tennessee Operations added, “We are so proud of Derek for receiving the Surveyor of the Year award. Derek’s vision, leadership, and relentless commitment and dedication are the pillars of success and the driving force here at TWM.”

The IPLSA Albert H. “Pat” Patterson Surveyor of the Year award is presented annually to a professional who has been an IPLSA member for at least 10 years, shows outstanding performance through consistent involvement in local and state meetings, demonstrates the ability to enhance the land surveying profession by mentoring and tutoring new surveyors, and emphasizes continuing education that improves the profession.

